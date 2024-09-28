AEW Collision: Grand Slam Preview

AEW Collision returns from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York this evening at 8/7c on TNT.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the show:

* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover

* Tornado Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree

* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Lucha Libre Three-Way: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge: Jack Perry vs. TBA

* AEW World Trios Championships: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Private Party & Komander

* Brody King vs. Action Andretti

