WWE announces the 2024 Holiday Tour live events

WWE today announced nine live events as part of the 2024 Holiday Tour.

The tour will start on Boxing Day with a show at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida. Two shows on December 27 will see Smackdown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and house show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On December 28, it’s two live events at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and another one at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, head to head with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

The last four events will be on December 29 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and then on December 30 it’s a live Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The annual tradition of Madison Square Garden on December 26 is still expected to happen despite not being announced yet.

The December 30 Raw will be the last Raw on USA Network.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 9 new live events! Get ready for WWE's annual holiday tour and more https://t.co/jamefOjz0e pic.twitter.com/v4ECYy0077 — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

