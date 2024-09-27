WWE Announces AJ Styles For SmackDown On 10/4

A big return has been announced for next week’s installment of WWE SmackDown.

During the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, the company ran a vignette announcing the highly-anticipated return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Styles will return on the 10/4 “go-home” SmackDown show for WWE Bad Blood 2024, and also scheduled, is a Dumpster Match with Chelsea Green vs. Michin.

Join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.

