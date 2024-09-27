Video: Nick Aldis makes an announcement, updated matches for tonight’s show

Nick Aldis has announced a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships next week on SmackDown in Nashville, TN:

The Bloodline v DIY v Street Profits

SMACKDOWN NEWS! TONIGHT’S #SmackDown is PACKED with exciting matches and SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis wants to keep the excitement going by announcing a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for NEXT WEEK’S SmackDown! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/lHyVQfvJTE — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2024

Advertised card for SmackDown tonight:

• Solo Sikoa appears

• Naomi v Bayley (winner faces Nia Jax at Bad Blood)

• Andrade v Carmelo Hayes (Part VI)

• Michin v Piper Niven

