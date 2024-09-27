Video: Nick Aldis makes an announcement, updated matches for tonight’s show
Nick Aldis has announced a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships next week on SmackDown in Nashville, TN:
The Bloodline v DIY v Street Profits
Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for NEXT WEEK'S SmackDown!
8/7c on USA Network
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2024
Advertised card for SmackDown tonight:
• Solo Sikoa appears
• Naomi v Bayley (winner faces Nia Jax at Bad Blood)
• Andrade v Carmelo Hayes (Part VI)
• Michin v Piper Niven