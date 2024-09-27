Tony Schiavone’s advice for Vince McMahon

Tony Schiavone says Vince McMahon needs to take his money and disappear to an island somewhere

“Go buy a yacht in the Caribbean and stay there. What are we doing here? It’s over. You won, you got all the money, you got all the fame, you had a great life. Now just relax, enjoy, and stay away from everything. What’s Vince trying to accomplish? I don’t know what he’s trying to accomplish here. Is he trying to clear up his name, which is never gonna happen? Just enjoy life! Acknowledge that you’re going to have a tainted legacy forever and ever, amen. Who cares?”

Source: Tony Schiavone via What Happened When

