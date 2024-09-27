TNA title match set for Bound For Glory
Nic Nemeth vs Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title is official for the main event of Bound For Glory
BREAKING: @JoeHendry will face @NicTNemeth for the TNA World Championship at #TNABoundForGlory on Sat, Oct 26 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan LIVE on TNA+
Get tickets: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/R1dTf1AsXz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024
Previously announced…
– PCO vs Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match