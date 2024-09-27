TNA title match set for Bound For Glory

Sep 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Nic Nemeth vs Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title is official for the main event of Bound For Glory

Previously announced…

– PCO vs Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match

