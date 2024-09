NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Friday, September 27, 2024

The Complete Results from Tom Fellows Community Center:

Gallus: Joe Coffey and Wolfgang defeat The D’Angelo Family: Luca Crusifino and Channing Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo)

Dani Palmer defeats Tyra Mae Steele

Josh Briggs defeats Mark Coffey

Dante Chen and Nikkita Lyons defeat Jasper Troy and Izzi Dame

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defeats Dion Lennox

Je’Von Evans defeats Uriah Connors

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Niko Vance and Vincent Winey

Giulia defeats Wren Sinclair

Jaida Parker / Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson defeat Jazmyn Nyx / Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

Thanks to @WerleyBri in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

