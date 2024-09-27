MLW show cancelled due to Hurricane Helene

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, we have made the decision to cancel the upcoming show at the Coliseum. The safety of our staff, talent, crew, and fans in the Tampa/St Pete area is our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action given the current conditions.

We will keep everyone updated with further details, including rescheduling information if available.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds effective immediately.

Please stay safe and take care.

