Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Rampage
-Action Andretti and Lio Rush vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews
-The Acclaimed in action
-Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale
