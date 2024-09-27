Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Rampage

Sep 27, 2024 - by Michael Riba

Announced for this tonight’s Rampage

-Action Andretti and Lio Rush vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-The Acclaimed in action

-Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Debbie Keitel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal