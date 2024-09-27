Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Rampage

Announced for this tonight’s Rampage

-Action Andretti and Lio Rush vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-The Acclaimed in action

-Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale

TONIGHT!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT | @tntdrama

Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The last time @Angelico_AEW & @Takesoup clashed was in 2022 and tonight at #AEWRampage in 2024 they go head-to-head once again! pic.twitter.com/hUSqVv1bQz

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2024