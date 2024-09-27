Matches announced for Saturday’s Collision Grand Slam
-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta
vs. Komander and Private Party
-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. TBA
-AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara
-Tornado Trios Tag Team Match: Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. The Learning Tree
-Three-Way Match: Dralistico vs. Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
-Lumberjack Strap Match: Adam Page vs. Jeff Jarrett
-Saraya’s Rules Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya
-Action Andretti vs Brody King