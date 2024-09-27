Matches announced for Saturday’s Collision Grand Slam

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision Grand Slam

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta

vs. Komander and Private Party

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. TBA

-AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

-Tornado Trios Tag Team Match: Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. The Learning Tree

-Three-Way Match: Dralistico vs. Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

-Lumberjack Strap Match: Adam Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

-Saraya’s Rules Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya

-Action Andretti vs Brody King

