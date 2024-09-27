Bayley vs. Nia Jax Set For Women’s Title At WWE Bad Blood 2024

A new title match has been officially announced for the next WWE premium live event.

Bayley defeated Naomi in their No. 1 Contender’s match on the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown in Oklahoma City, OK. to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship.

With the win, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the women’s title is now confirmed for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Also scheduled for the 10/5 PLE:

* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell In A Cell)

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.

