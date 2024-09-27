Bayley vs. Nia Jax Set For Women’s Title At WWE Bad Blood 2024
A new title match has been officially announced for the next WWE premium live event.
Bayley defeated Naomi in their No. 1 Contender’s match on the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown in Oklahoma City, OK. to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship.
With the win, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the women’s title is now confirmed for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.
Also scheduled for the 10/5 PLE:
* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell In A Cell)
* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline
* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)
* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
