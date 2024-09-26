WWE stars compete on Impact, Monster’s Ball match announced for Bound For Glory

– On TNA Impact, Jordan Grace and Sol Ruca defeated Wendy Choo and Rosemary by disqualification after Tasha Steele takes out Grace. Masha Slamovich made the save.

– PCO vs Matt Cardona in Monster’s Ball has been announced for Bound For Glory

BREAKING: @TheMattCardona will face @PCOisNotHuman in MONSTERS BALL for the Digital Media and International Wrestling Championships at #TNABoundForGlory on Sat, Oct 26 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan LIVE on TNA+ Get tickets: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/ixbBOVDDAC — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024

