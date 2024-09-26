WWE stars compete on Impact, Monster’s Ball match announced for Bound For Glory

Sep 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– On TNA Impact, Jordan Grace and Sol Ruca defeated Wendy Choo and Rosemary by disqualification after Tasha Steele takes out Grace. Masha Slamovich made the save.

– PCO vs Matt Cardona in Monster’s Ball has been announced for Bound For Glory

