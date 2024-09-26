WWE opposed a TNA trademark, plus a Big E update

– On September 19th, WWE requested a 90-day extension to oppose the request of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions gaining the trademark of “Santino Marella” name …. when the trademark name expired, Santino wasn’t in the WWE until Santino was hired by TNA, which allowed Anthem to file for the trademark.

Source: PWInsider

– Big E provides a health update

“I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it’s healthy for me to go back, then that’s something where we’ll sit down and talk about it. But I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can’t control. It’s nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let’s do that.”

(Kyle Odegard of Sports Talk Philly)

