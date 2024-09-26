Video: MVP makes his AEW debut

Just when we started to hear about Swerve Strickland, we got a surprise appearance and OFFER from MVP! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on TBS!@PrinceKingNana | @swerveconfident | @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/XmRo1HQF4a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024

Prince Nana gives an update on Swerve Strickland and says Swerve is not physically cleared to come back yet, but he is fighting to get back in the ring for the fans

MVP makes his AEW Debut and interrupts Prince Nana, and tells Nana that he has been watching Swerve for a long time and wants to help Swerve reach the mountain top again. MVP gives Nana his business card when he is serious to talk business.

