Steve Austin doesn’t believe in CTE

Stone Cold Does Not Believe In CTE…

During the Vince McMahon documentary Stone Cold is among the individuals who were interviewed and he shared his feelings on CTE…

“My take on that has always been if you’re just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions you’re probably doing something wrong. I’m not a CTE guy, I just don’t believe in it.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin on CTE during the Vince McMahon documentary “My take on that has always been, if you were just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions, you're probably doing something wrong. I'm not a CTE guy. Just don't believe in it." pic.twitter.com/3RKrtCpGEM — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) September 25, 2024

