Steve Austin doesn’t believe in CTE

Sep 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Stone Cold Does Not Believe In CTE…

During the Vince McMahon documentary Stone Cold is among the individuals who were interviewed and he shared his feelings on CTE…

“My take on that has always been if you’re just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions you’re probably doing something wrong. I’m not a CTE guy, I just don’t believe in it.”

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    September 26, 2024 at 11:49 am

    “I can’t remember having too many concussions…”

    Good one, Steve. Good one.

