Location for the first Raw on Netflix, AEW event not selling well, AEW contract close to expiring, more

– According to WrestleVotes, the location for the first WWE RAW on Netflix appears to be Los Angeles, CA. on 1/6/25, while the final RAW on the USA Network airing 12/30/24, will be taking place in Houston, Texas.

– The Viking Raiders are both ready to return to the main roster. They will likely be returning under the ‘War Raiders’ name.

– Malakai Black’s contract with AEW is expiring in early 2025, according to Raj Giri.

– AEW: Grand Slam Australia is reportedly selling poorly with ticket sales described as “not good.”

“Not good…stadium shows are tough. It’s not England where they have like a very large fan base and you have all of Europe to draw from as well. This is Australia and the only place you can sort of draw from, maybe New Zealand, and that’s still a flight. It’s not like Japan is close, you’ve not got a lot of countries close. It was an ambitious idea but I remember when it was announced I thought this is going to be really tough.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

