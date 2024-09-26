Cena on The Simpsons, Saraya staying with AEW, title retired, more

– Saraya has re-signed with AEW, reports

Fightful Select.

– After 11 successful defenses HOOK said that all good things must come to an end and he has officially retired the FTW Championship.

HOOK RETIRED THE FTW TITLE IN FRONT OF TAZ Onto Bigger and Better for Hook.#AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam

pic.twitter.com/2nv1Q7VKQY — Scrap.Chi (@ScrapWrestling) September 26, 2024

– WWE star John Cena will be on the season premiere of The Simpsons this Sunday.

First look at John Cena for ‘The Simpsons’ Season 36. The new season will premiere this Sunday on FOX. pic.twitter.com/3CZEFCT2uD — ToonHive (@ToonHive) September 26, 2024

– Happy 28th Birthday to Brandi Lauren.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

