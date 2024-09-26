Cena on The Simpsons, Saraya staying with AEW, title retired, more

Sep 26, 2024

– Saraya has re-signed with AEW, reports
Fightful Select.

– After 11 successful defenses HOOK said that all good things must come to an end and he has officially retired the FTW Championship.

– WWE star John Cena will be on the season premiere of The Simpsons this Sunday.

– Happy 28th Birthday to Brandi Lauren.

