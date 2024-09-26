Alexa Bliss update

Alexa Bliss gave birth on November 27th 2023 to Hendrix Rogue Cabrera but has yet to make her return to television. However, there have been teases in recent days.

During the September 23rd edition of RAW, there was a backstage segment with Judgment Day where Alexa’s Lily doll could be seen in the background. On Wednesday, Alexa published a photo of herself with the caption: “Don’t worry, Darling. I’ll see you soon enough.”

Despite the internet speculation, it doesn’t appear that Alexa will be back in the near future. PWInsider noted that according to WWE creative sources, Alexa is not currently scheduled for any immediate return as of now. One source also remarked that they didn’t expect her to return until after the holiday season and that with the current creative regime, they “maximize” everything they do, so there isn’t a need to rush anyone or any story onto television.

