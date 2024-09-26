AEW changing PPV platforms, Red Velvet headed to CMLL, WrestleDream title match set

Sep 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW announced that Bleacher Report is being shut down. PPVs can be now purchased at Triller TV in the US as well as YouTube and PPV dot com.

– After defeating Darby Allin tonight, Jon Moxley will challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream on October 12.

Red Velvet will be making her CMLL debut in the CMLL Women’s Grand Prix.

