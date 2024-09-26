AEW changing PPV platforms, Red Velvet headed to CMLL, WrestleDream title match set

– AEW announced that Bleacher Report is being shut down. PPVs can be now purchased at Triller TV in the US as well as YouTube and PPV dot com.

– After defeating Darby Allin tonight, Jon Moxley will challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream on October 12.

#AEWWrestleDream

LIVE on PPV

Saturday, October 12

Tacoma, WA AEW World Championship@BryanDanielson vs @JonMoxley Bryan Danielson's declared war, and he'll get one at WrestleDream!

After his win tonight on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam,

Mox fights Bryan for the World Title in Tacoma! pic.twitter.com/rfN3BkfnqJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024

– Red Velvet will be making her CMLL debut in the CMLL Women’s Grand Prix.

Red Velvet will make her CMLL debut in Arena Mexico with the Women's Grand Prix… representing Ring of Honor as the TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/11Z8dEP280 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) September 26, 2024

