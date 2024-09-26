9/26/24 TNA Impact Results

– Jordan Grace and Sol Ruca defeat Wendy Choo and Rosemary by disqualification after Tasha Steele takes out Grace. Masha Slamovich made the save.

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Laredo Kid

– Mike Santana surprises the system in their locker room

– Zachary Wentz & ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defeated Speedball Mike Bailey, Kushida, & Leon Slater

– Set up for a dream tag match between the Hardys and ABC.

.@The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey may be mourning the loss of the TNA World Tag Team Championships, but @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND have their sights set on the titles too!… CHOO CHOO!!! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/mZuIFjzSz8 pic.twitter.com/6qoTlzpOgk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024

– Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li) defeated Hyan

– Josh Alexander calls out Eric Young and tries to convince him that he’s changed, but ends up attacking him. Steve Maclin makes the save until he is attacked by Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

– PCO v Matt Cardona in a monsters ball match at Bound for Glory

– Heather Reckless defeated Xia Brookside after distraction from Ash by Elegance

– Joe Hendry defeated Frankie Kazarian to become #1 contender to the TNA Worlds Championship at Bound for Glory. Kazarian initially won but Nic Nemeth informed the ref that he used brass knux and the match was restarted

