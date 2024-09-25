Title match set for NXT in two weeks, plus a Jake Something note

– Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Title is announced for in 2 weeks.

– Calvin Tankman defends the Deadlock Pro Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship against the 2024 ‘Carolina Classic’ winner Jake Something at DPW “Super Battle” on October 23rd, in Charlotte, NC.

DPW SB UPDATE It doesn't get BIGGER than this! World Champion CALVIN TANKMAN defends the big belt against World Tag Team Champion & 2024 Carolina Classic Winner JAKE SOMETHING on Oct 13 in Charlotte! DPW Super Battle

️ 10/13 | Charlotte, NC

https://t.co/zuMyEshS3l pic.twitter.com/KnRrImnrlv — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) September 24, 2024

