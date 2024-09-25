Title match set for NXT in two weeks, plus a Jake Something note

Sep 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Title is announced for in 2 weeks.

– Calvin Tankman defends the Deadlock Pro Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship against the 2024 ‘Carolina Classic’ winner Jake Something at DPW “Super Battle” on October 23rd, in Charlotte, NC.

