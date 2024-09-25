McMahon was heartbroken when Hogan left, Mercedes likely not going back to WWE, Styles contract speculation

– Mercedes Moné doesn’t think she will ever go back to WWE:

“After the way that AEW has been treating me…I don’t know, I don’t think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now and it’s legit…I’m living my dreams and it’s the best place I’ve ever been, mentally and physically and to be able to have new dreams, after being in the industry for 14 years, it’s the best feeling in the world, so AEW is my home right now.”

– Fightful reports numerous influential names within the industry and some who have worked with AJ Styles believe his WWE contract is up within the next few months.

– Vince McMahon said that he was absolutely heartbroken when Hulk Hogan decided to leave WWE for WCW. On the Netflix docusery, Vince said:

“We had a very close personal relationship, took him [Hogan] and, of course, made a huge star out of him. And then from there he decides he wants to flip to our competition [WCW] and no longer be associated with you. So sure, emotionally, it hurt. Broke my heart, you know.”

