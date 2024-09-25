McMahon comments on screwing Wendi Richter out of her championship

Vince McMahon talks about screwing Wendi Richter out of her WWF Championship:

Vince McMahon: “Wendi Richter was the champion, and everything was fine for a while. But Wendi had become a problem, as I recall. When it was time to do the honors, and pass that Championship to someone else, she resisted. And it’s like, this is show business. You know? I’m writing a script. You’re holding my championship belt. “It’s mine, it’s not yours. I’m not going to give it up.” Well, all right. I’m going to make you give it up then. The audience is expecting a match. You don’t want to fire someone when you’re expecting a match, because you’re screwing the public then. So get the match in the ring, as my dad used to say, and then you figure it out. The match is in the ring, Wendi has the championship. It’s really easy. Somewhere in this match, Wendi’s going to get rolled up. Told the rep simply, “Just count to three.”

Wendi Richter: “The ref counted, “One.” I lifted my shoulder up, and he counted, “two, three,” even with my shoulders off the mat. That was a very painful night. My dreams were completely shattered. I was humiliated, and it was on television.”

Vince McMahon: “I didn’t care. It was like, the public being in an uproar…”Oh my god, you know, it really wasn’t a fair count.” My answer to that is life’s not fair sometimes, and, you know, I don’t fight fair.”

Wendi Richter: “There’s a saying in wrestling, it’s nothing personal, just business.” And I think that’s what what Vince McMahon is. He’s a businessman.”

Vince McMahon: “Wendi came back after the match. She looked at me, bowed her head, and walked out. That was the last I ever saw of Wendi. But for me, it was nothing personal. This is business, and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for our business.”

Source: Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries

