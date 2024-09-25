McMahon addresses the Rita Chatterton allegations, Chris Benoit in Netflix docuseries

– Vince McMahon comments on sexual assault allegations from Rita Chatterton in Netflix docuseries

“When you’re accused of this and accused of that, and there’s this deluge of things, ‘You’re this, you’re that.’ One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened. Once you’re accused of rape, you’re a rapist. But it was consensual and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out its all kind of crap like that people try to dig up on you ”

– McMahon on Chris Benoit …

“Chris Benoit was thought of as an excellent in-ring performer. And as far as we knew, a great guy.

There is no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit. Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts.

It happens in every form of life and everything, so that’s the only thing I can take away from it.”

(‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries Ep.6)

