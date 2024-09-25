Cody Rhodes to present award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Cody Rhodes has been chosen as one of the presenters of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The show, taking place tomorrow night live on NBC and on Peacock, will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music superstar Shania Twain will be hosting the show.

In a message on X, Rhodes wrote, “Excited for this one” when he reposted the announcement by the People’s Choice X account.

