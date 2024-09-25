9/25/24 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Coverage

Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

Danielson’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out. McGuinness says he wants the referee to count to ten and that Danielson should be stripped of the AEW World Championship. The referee makes it to six before Danielson’s music hits again, and this time, Danielson comes to the ring.

They lock up and McGuinness delivers an uppercut. Danielson comes back with an uppercut of his own, and then they lock up again. McGuinness applies a wrist-lock, but Danielson turns it into one of his own before McGuinness delivers another uppercut. Danielson comes back with a snap-mare, and then kicks McGuinness in the back. They exchange wrist-locks again, and then Danielson goes into a hammer-lock. McGuinness slams him into the ropes to break the hold, and then delivers quick strikes and a kick to send Danielson into the corner. Danielson comes back with a slap to the face, and then McGuinness does the same to Danielson. They exchange uppercuts, and then Danielson kicks McGuinness in the leg to send him down. McGuinness comes back and takes Danielson down, but then they exchange body shots. McGuinness goes for the LeBell Lock, but Danielson escapes and locks it in himself.

McGuinness makes it to the ropes and tosses Danielson to the floor. McGuinness slams Danielson into the barricade, and then into the steps. McGuinness sets the steps up, and then drop toe holds Danielson into them. McGuinness tries to slam the steps onto Danielson’s arm, but Danielson rolls out of the way and delivers a headbutt. Danielson slams McGuinness into the ring post, and then pulls him into it from the other side. McGuinness comes back with a shot, and then gets Danielson back into the ring. McGuinness locks in London Dungeon, but Danielson gets to the ropes. McGuinness stomps on Danielson’s arm and sends him to the corner. McGuinness backs away, but Danielson follows with a running kick in the corner. Danielson follows with round kicks, and then suplexes McGuinness down. Danielson goes up top, but McGuinness cuts him off and goes for the Tower of London.

Danielson escapes and delivers the Busaiku Knee. Danielson delivers more round kicks and goes for the cover, but McGuinness kicks out at two. Danielson sends McGuinness to the corner, but McGuinness stands on his head to block Danielson. Danielson cuts him off anyway and clubs McGuinness in the chest, but McGuinness comes back with a clothesline in the corner for a two count. McGuinness goes for another cover, but Danielson rolls through and goes for the LeBell Lock. McGuinness delivers a shot to Danielson’s arm, and then Danielson delivers an uppercut with his injured arm. Danielson goes for another shot, but McGuinness blocks him and drops him with a the Jawbreaker Lariat for a one count. McGuinness takes Danielson down again and goes for another cover, but Danielson kicks out again. McGuinness goes for London Dungeon, but Danielson kicks his way free a few times.

McGuinness delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes to Danielson, and then slams him with the Tower of London for a two count. McGuinness locks in London Dungeon and sits back into the hold, but Danielson rolls through and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. They exchange shots, and then McGuinness delivers a knee strike and a clothesline for a two count. Danielson grabs McGuinness and locks in the LeBell Lock, and then delivers right hands. McGuinness rolls over for a cover, but Danielson rolls back over into the hold and McGuinness taps out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Christian Cage’s music hits and he comes to the stage with his contract. Danielson tells him to bring it on as Cage goes to sign the contract, but Kip Sabian comes out and steals the pen away from Cage. Cage chases Sabian backstage, but runs into Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. Cage turns the other way and continues to chase Sabian.

Match 2 – FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match: Hook (c) vs. Roderick Strong

