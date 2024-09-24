Triple H posts photo with the new IC champion

Triple H has called Jey Uso the “embodiment of hard work paying off” after his first singles championship win on WWE Raw.

The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey…YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: New Intercontinental Champion Jey @WWEUsos celebrates his historic victory with the YEETING crowd. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UXkPEsiZID — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

