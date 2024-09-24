Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Garcia updates

– During his Q&A Podcast on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Shinsuke Nakamura’s status. While many fans fear that the King of Strong Style has been out of action due to an injury, that is not the case at all. He is healthy, he is fine. He was working WWE’s overseas tours, but just not being used at the moment.

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, confidence that Daniel Garcia is going to re-sign with AEW reportedly not as strong as a month ago.

“As far as what’s going to happen with him (Daniel Garcia), I would say this, I would say that the almost surety or the strong confidence that he was signing, I wouldn’t say that it’s as strong.

I wouldn’t say that he’s leaving either but it’s not as strong as it was a month ago.”

