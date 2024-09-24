NXT Report, 9/24/24

Join us tonight for live ongoing results from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call.

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Wendy Choo and Rosemary VS Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece

Lexis King VS Oro Mensah

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair – WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the Tag Belts

WWE NXT Press Conference feat. Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz

Match 1. North American Champion, Kelani Jordan VS Wren Sinclair (with NQCC)

Kelani is not a fan of Wren and starts the match with a stiff slap to the face. She follows up with a side headlock and takedown. Wren counters with a shoulder takedown and splash off the ropes. She works a hammer lock after that. Kelani and Wren take turns with takedowns for several mins, until Jordan dropkicks Wren to the floor and dives on to her on the floor. Back from break, Wren has Jordan in a scissor and counters to an abdominal stretch. Jordan hiptosses free and back elbows Wren. After a sit out, split legged face plant, Jordan gets a two count. She then goes for a frog splash, but misses. Wren gut wrenches Jordan and then a double underhook. Jordan spills to the floor. Wren goes for a dive, but hits the NQCC instead. Jordan spin kicks and lands the split legged moonsault for the win.

Winner and still NXT Womens North American Champion by pinfall, Kelani Jordan

Ethan Page has a press conference. He says there is a lot of pressure being in his shoes. He also brags, he handles it well. He praises Trick Williams, but he isn’t wining his belt and CM Punk won’t be a factor as the referee.

Trick Williams talks to CM Punk backstage. He thanks him for being the ref next week. Punk says the best man will win this match. Punk says he is proud of Trick, but no favors will be given.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory come out to host the tag champs, Axiom and Nathan Frazier with the Grayson Waller Effect. Grayson and Austin do a good job of riling up the crowd before the champs come out. Frazier points out the challengers are always fighting. Austin brings up the issues with the tag champs. Grayson and Austin make fun of the moves by the champs. The champs say they are going to put the challengers down in two weeks. This goes back and forth. Waller and Theory jump the champs, grab the belts and stand tall.

Oro Mensah and Lexis King talk backstage. King and Oro shake hands trying to set up a competitive fair match between the two tonight. Hank and Tank are shown getting hyped for their match.

Adonis is shown trying to get the attention of the women on the roster again.

Match 3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson VS Hank and Tank

All 4 brawl to start the match. Luke lariats Hank after Tank is tossed to the floor. The Good Brothers work over Hank. Hank manages a tag and Tank comes in hot. He briefly goes on the offensive, but Luke boots him and Anderson tags in and goes to the ground and pound. Gallows re-enters and does more of the same. Hank interferes on the outside and he tags in with Karl. Hank hits a few running clotheslines. Hank gets a pin attempt, but Karl kicks out. Luke interferes and Karl suplexes Hank and spinebusters Tank on top of him. He gets a two count. Gallows tags, Tank interferes. Hank and Tank assisted slam and it is over by pinfall.

Winners, Hank and Tank

Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans are approached by A Town Down. The two teams bark at each other.

Match 4. Lexis King VS Oro Mensah (with Meta 4)

The match starts scientifically. King lands a shoulder takedown. Mensah lands a kick after a chop by King. Mensah lays in more chops and a boot, but King counters with more chops. Mensah falls to the floor, but King doesn’t take advantage. He slams Mensah once he returns and then kicks him and lands a backbreaker. Mensah and King trade blows, but King stays in control. King delivers another backbreaker. King then eats some chops by the fired up Mensah. Oro gets a two count. King went for a pin, put his feet on the ropes for leverage, but stopped the count, not wanting to cheat. Mensah gets up and takes the legs out from King and does the same, putting his feet on the ropes, but gets the three count.

Winner, Oro Mensah

King looks on asking why? Mensah celebrates with Meta 4 outside.

We get a D’Angelo Family workout film, in prep for Oro Femi.

Match 5. Ridge Holland VS Riley Osborne (with Thea Hail from Chase U)

Riley dives on Holland on the floor pre match. Riley carries the advantage back in the ring and hits a flying back elbow. Holland recovers and suplexes, knee drives and headbutts Riley. Riley managers a roll up after a dropkick. He follows up with a cutter in the corner and back standing moonsault for a two count. Ridge catch Riley and belly to bellies him from the ring to the floor. Riley reverses a whip (kind of) and they both fly into the barricade. Back in the ring, Riley goes to the top, he misses a moonsault and a redeemer DDT by Ridge and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ridge Holland

Holland pounds on Riley post match. Riley tries to fight back, but is tossed into the metal stair. Ridge gets a barricade piece, but Riley counters him. He does a good job of taking care of himself. The two have to be pulled apart.

Miz will host Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo next week. Oba is at a press conference next. He says he doesn’t care about the Miz and Tony D’Angelo is broken. He walks off.

We see a split screen between Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee. Lots of four letter words between the two had to be bleeped out. Wes get very personal. They leave the set and find each other in the back and start fighting.

NXT shows appreciation with a package of their time on the USA Network. Stars from the past are shown.

Lola Vice and Jaida Parker are forced to tag with each other next week by Ava.

Match 6. Rosemary and Wendy Choo VS Brinley Reece and Karmen Petrovic

Wendy spooks Reece with her gestures, but Karmen tags in and clotheslines Choo. Choo muscles her into her corner and tags in Rosemary. They double her. Reece tags in and is now scared of Rosemary. Rosemary and Choo tag each other in and out. Rosemary locks her in the upside down. Reece tries to battle back, but is double suplexed. Choo gets a two count. Reece finally throws fists and a twirling lariat. Ashante Adonis comes out flirting with a fan. Karmen looks on with some jealous eyes. She was eyeing him up backstage in the earlier segment. This leaves Reece prone and Rosemary puts her away by pinfall with a sit out inverted neckbreaker.

Winners, Wendy Choo and Rosemary

Karmen shows sympathy for her friend, but is still eyeing Adonis.

Punk and Ethan Page argue backstage. Lots of inuendo lines about AEW Drama in Page’s words. Punk cuts him off and tells him to prove he is the man he says he is.

Fatal Influence take the stand at the press conference. They refuse to stay which of the partners will compete next week with Parker and Vice. They make it clear, they want championships. Vice and Parker bust in on the press conference and they argue.

Match 7. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander VS A Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)

Je’Von lands some high flying moves, including a scissor and flying kick to start the match. Cedric throws Waller into the barricade. Theory counters Evans with a lariat and then stomps him, before locking on a headlock. Evans gets to his feet, but is kneed in the stomach. Austin works Evans back, but Cedric tags in and they double Austin with a suplex and punt kick. Waller tags in and is dragon whipped by Cedric. Evans and Cedric dive on Austin and Grayson on the floor. Back from a break, Waller is working the arm of Cedric. He moves to the neck and then drives his knees to Cedric’s face. Cedric blocks a suplex and gets a two off a rollup. Waller counters with a side kick. He then drops a 2nd rope elbow for another two count. Cedric avoids a lariat and both tag out. Evans comes in hot and delivers a series of kicks. He dives on Waller and then Austin on the floor. He gets a two count off a top rope splash. Waller made the save. He is so fast. Waller and Austin both land big blows to Evans, Cedric makes the save. The match spills to the floor. Waller tosses Cedric into the stairs. Axiom and Frazier show up and distract Waller. Evans goes to the top, but Frazier inadvertently knock Evans off the top. Waller drops Evans and Austin finishes Evans off.

Winners by pinfall, A Town Down Under.

Axiom and Frazier have a pushing match in the ring.

We cut to Trick Williams at the press conference. He says he will be one of the few to hold the NXT title more than once. He speaks of controlling his emotions. He says he will win next week.

We then go back to the arena for the confrontation between Guilia and Roxanne Perez. Byron Saxton is hosting the sit down in the ring. Funaki is with Guilia. Guilia speaks in Japanese, answering questions. Roxanne rolls her eyes during the promo. Funaki speaks and says Guilia thinks Roxanne is a protege, but she is here to be champion. She will pass the torch to her. Roxanne is asked how she will handle Guilia. Roxanne says she has been a fan Guilia for a long time. She has studied her and this is a dream match, but Guilia has never faced anyone like her. She says she doesn’t care about what she has done elsewhere. Guilia in English asks Roxanne what she will do when she beats her. Guilia is asked if she is overconfident. She says no the experience has be incredible. She says she is the most feared wrestler in the world. We hear another voice. Stephanie Vaquer is shown on the tron. She says she will be ready for the winner.

