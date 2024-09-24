Netflix and other studio execs attend Raw

PWInsider.com reported that several Netflix and other studio executives were present at WWE Raw last night in Ontario, California.

In fact, some Netflix execs were shown on Raw during the opening of the second hour and acknowledged on commentary.

WWE and Netflix will start their proposed 10-year partnership in January 2025 when Raw moves to the streaming giant for those in North America. Other countries around the world will get the full WWE experience with Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and premium live events all part of Netflix.

The deal is reportedly worth $5 billion over 10 years, with Netflix having the option to opt out after the fifth year.

