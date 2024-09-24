Mercedes Mone says she lead by example, Glenn Jacobs tweets on the Harris campaign

Sep 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone appeared on WFAN Sports Radio today to promote AEW’s upcoming Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. One of the questions posed to Mone was if she has assumed a mentor type role within the roster since joining and she responded with the following:

“I definitely lead by example. People definitely see what I do and follow what I do. I don’t have to go out there and be like, ‘I’m the leader, I’m the locker room leader or I’m this and that.’ People just see my presentations and how I walk into work and how I leave work and they want to emulate that.”

— Mone was also asked about the Vince McMahon docuseries which will stream on Netflix beginning tomorrow – whether it is a topic of conversation within the locker room and if she will be watching it:

“Well, I haven’t been talking to anyone. I stay in my locker room, I stay in my lane but all I do know, I’m going to grab a blunt, I’m going to get some wine, and I’m going to be watching some Netflix. I can’t wait.”

Glenn Jacobs talks politics:

  1. Woooo! says:
    September 24, 2024 at 4:15 pm

    Could someone tell me ANYTHING the Big Red Machine has done positively/constructively since he took office as Mayor?

    Honestly, like what Trump said to Clooney recently, maybe Glen needs to get out of politics & go back to being an entertainer.

