Mercedes Mone says she lead by example, Glenn Jacobs tweets on the Harris campaign

– Mercedes Mone appeared on WFAN Sports Radio today to promote AEW’s upcoming Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. One of the questions posed to Mone was if she has assumed a mentor type role within the roster since joining and she responded with the following:

“I definitely lead by example. People definitely see what I do and follow what I do. I don’t have to go out there and be like, ‘I’m the leader, I’m the locker room leader or I’m this and that.’ People just see my presentations and how I walk into work and how I leave work and they want to emulate that.”

— Mone was also asked about the Vince McMahon docuseries which will stream on Netflix beginning tomorrow – whether it is a topic of conversation within the locker room and if she will be watching it:

“Well, I haven’t been talking to anyone. I stay in my locker room, I stay in my lane but all I do know, I’m going to grab a blunt, I’m going to get some wine, and I’m going to be watching some Netflix. I can’t wait.”

– Glenn Jacobs talks politics:

The Harris campaign relies on baseless emotional appeals because they have no actual plan or policy to stand on. If Kamala really wanted to fix the economy or close the border, she already would have. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 24, 2024

