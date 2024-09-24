Janel Grant’s attorney Ann Callis on Vince McMahon’s comment on Netflix docuseries

Statement from Janel Grant attorney Ann Callis on Vince McMahon’s comment about the upcoming Mr. McMahon docuseries ready to hit Netflix tomorrow.

“Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior ‘an affair’ is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation,” the former Chief Judge wrote.

“Although Ms. Grant has not seen the ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon,” Callis continued.

