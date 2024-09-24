Initial reviews for the Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries

– First reviews for the Vince McMahon docuseries premiering on Netflix tomorrow:

• Men’s Journal — “The ‘Mr. McMahon’ documentary failed to show us “the true Vince McMahon” as promised, but that’s mostly because the man himself isn’t interested in showing it, despite all his whining that people don’t really know him.”

• Paste Magazine — “‘Mr. McMahon’, Netflix’s new documentary series about Vince McMahon, who owned and oversaw WWE for over 40 years. fails to fully contend with the man’s sordid legacy.”

• Slash Film — “Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries ‘Mr. McMahon’ is loaded with self-incriminating statements straight from the horse’s mouth.”

• The Daily Beast — “‘Mr. McMahon’ is a comprehensive portrait of the immensely successful – and now disgraced – WWE mogul, whose vision was matched by his alleged misconduct.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

