9/20/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The September 13th episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which was the premiere on USA Network, drew 1.723 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo. For week two of Smackdown on USA, the September 20th edition dropped to 1.494 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that Smackdown “was #1 in P18-49 among cable originals in primetime, ahead of college football (Stanford vs. Syracuse) on ESPN which had a 0.34 P18-49 rating.”

Smackdown featured LA Knight vs. Andrade for the United States title as well as footage of Roman Reigns confronting Cody Rhodes at Georgia Tech.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

