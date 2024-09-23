WrestleMania 41 Tickets On Sale on October 25

WWE has announced:

WrestleMania 41 tickets will be available starting Fri‍day, Oct‍ober 25 at 1p‍m ET/10‍am PT via Ticketmaster.

In May, WWE, in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host Wrestl‍eMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Satur‍day, Apr‍il 19 and Sun‍day, Apri‍l 20, 2025.

Click the link below to register to be among the first to receive pre-sale information!

