Update on The Bloodline

– According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Naomi’s name was brought up in meetings about joining The Bloodline before she returned to the Stamford-based company, although she has been part of her own storylines recently. 4

However, Nia Jax has never been pitched to join The Bloodline and the report notes that Tamina was no longer on the road and essentially done with the company’s day-to-day affairs. This means that both women are unlikely to be added to the group, but Naomi could be a person of interest. This is particularly interesting since her husband, Jimmy Uso, could be set to make his return soon and she could reunite with him if he joins Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

– Fightful also reports Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. the Bloodline was set to main event Bad Blood as of last week.

