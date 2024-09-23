NXT star gets married, Miro/AEW update, Scott Steiner’s son poses with his dad’s championship belt

– Congratulations to WWE NXT star Brooks Jensen, who revealed that he got married over the weekend.

– Update on Miro’s AEW contractual situation: There was some consideration internally to use Miro in the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet, and he had pitched working with Jon Moxley earlier this year. But Miro and AEW were unable to get on the same page creatively, something that became a common occurrence for the two sides in recent years.

Miro’s current deal with AEW runs until Spring of 2026 and earning into the seven figures. Miro had signed a contract upon joining AEW in September 2020 that was set to expire in Spring 2022 and However he signed a four-year extension

– Scott Steiner’s son Brock Rechsteiner posing with his dad’s WCW World Heavyweight Championship

