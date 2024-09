Mark Henry puts over Andrade, Hikuleo/WWE update, and Hendry vs. Janela set

– Mark Henry (via Busted Open Radio) says Andrade should be made into the next Eddie Guerrero or Kurt Angle in WWE

“Andrade, I respect you. I saw who you are. He’s beyond elite. He is a super wrestler. I’m gonna give it 1 year, I’m gonna see if he can be Eddie Guerrero. I’m gonna give it 1 year, I’m gonna see if he can be Kurt Angle. Because I think that Andrade can be for WWE.”

– PWInsider reports Hikuleo has been added to the internal NXT Roster

– Joe Hendry vs Joey Janela is set for September 29th…

BREAKING Sunday, September 29th, for the first time ever, @joehendry , making his HOG debut, goes one on one with the always controversial “Bad Boy” @JANELABABY at #BelieveInTheGlory !!! Tickets Available ⬇️ Watch on #TrillerTtV+ https://t.co/UQhvd5JNLe pic.twitter.com/iHplALgmwB — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) September 17, 2024

