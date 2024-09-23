Eddie Kingston update

Eddie Kingston gives an update on his recovery saying that AEW has been paying him during his injury:

“I remember wrestling on the indies and not being able to pay for anything. I’m blessed to be part of a company that’s still helping me out during my injury. I still get those direct deposits.

I’m starting to get itchy at home. I can walk now, a little bit. I can lift weights. Do squats a little bit, not too low. It’s been a process. It’s going good… until my insurance acts up. That’s when I get annoyed. Insurance is a fraud, folks. Just throwing that out there.”

Source: The DAVINci Report

