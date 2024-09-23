9/20/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The numbers are in for the Friday, September 20th episode of AEW Rampage.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 9/20 show drew 327,000 viewers.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 9/13, which finished with 250,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.07 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s AEW Rampage recorded the highest viewership for the weekly Friday night series since July 12, and the highest demo rating that the show has recorded since March 8.

