WWE couple welcome baby girl
WWE couple Kelly Kincaid and Elton Prince have become parents, with Kincaid announcing the arrival of their daughter, Poppy Faye Howley, born on September 20.
Kincaid is a backstage interviewer and does ring announcing on NXT Level Up while Prince is one half of the British tag team Pretty Deadly.
The 32-year-old Kincaid started with WWE in 2022 while Prince, 27, has been with WWE since 2020 as part of the Pretty Deadly tag team.
Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996