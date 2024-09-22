University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s marching band to perform Kingdom at Bad Blood

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s marching band announced that they will be playing Cody Rhodes’ popular theme Kingdom at the Bad Blood premium live event next month.

“Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure,” the band’s X account wrote. “WWE see you soon!”

The band already played the theme during week one of the college football season and their performance went viral when somebody uploaded the video on the Internet, complete with cheerleaders dancing.

