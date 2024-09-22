Matt Hardy teases a Willow return, Jim Ross on the plastic bag angle

– Matt Hardy teasing we could see Willow in TNA soon:

“Willow is something that I think we will see sooner rather than later in TNA because we have had some discussions about that. That’s something that Jeff is very passionate about.

Much like his music, he’s very passionate about his creation of Willow The Wisp. That’s something that he really wished he could’ve done with Bray Wyatt, especially The Fiend.”

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

podcast

– Jim Ross on the Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson plastic bag angle at All Out:

“I’m not a big plastic bag aficionado. I understand why they did it. I get it, but it’s not my cup of tea.

“Maybe it’s just the way it’s supposed to be. It seemed to be a little bit uncomfortable, because that’s a dangerous thing and you don’t want kids trying it, somebody getting an idea, ‘Hey I can do that’.”

(Grilling JR)

