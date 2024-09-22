Eric Bischoff says AEW All Out was garbage

Eric Bischoff says the AEW All Out PPV was garbage:

“It’s just desperation. I don’t; I do get it. I’m just searching for a different way to say it. And it’s hard, but I just think creatively they’re in a pit, and apparently the harder they’re trying to dig out of it, the deeper the pit gets. This was garbage, in my opinion. It’s not the kind of thing that you’ll build an audience with. It’s not the kind of thing you can build a business around. I mean, look, I can’t take AEW or anything they do seriously. They are what they are. They’re going to be what they’re going to be, which is a niche company that is going to have its base of fans. It’s going to always be a small percentage of the overall wrestling market. But they’re going to have 100% control over that percentage of the market that loves that crazy hardcore stuff just for the sake of it. Good for them. If they can build a business and be successful satisfying that percentage of the audience, then go with God and be successful. I can’t take it seriously because I don’t think it’s going to play. I don’t care if they get five more renewals. I don’t care if they get television on other sports cable outlets, all the rumors that I’m seeing. Those are all good things, but it’s not going to change the product. It’s not going to grow the business.”

Source: 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff

