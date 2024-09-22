9/21/24 AEW Collision Results

– Collision kicks off with Sammy Guevera & Dustin Rhodes vs Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles

– Sammy Guevera & Dustin Rhodes beat Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– Britt Baker makes her return on the AEW 5 Year Anniversary show on October 2nd

– Hologram, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O Reilly beat The Premier Athletes

– Mariah May beats Lady Frost

– Willow Nightingale vs Taya Valkyrie is made official for next week

– Darby Allin beats Evil Uno

– Serena Deeb beats Queen Aminata

– Jeff Jarrett challenges Hangman Page to a Lumberjack Strap Match for next week

Jarrett explains the rules that every Lumberjack outside the ring will be armed with a Strap and can whip a competitor every time they leave the ring

– Sammy Guevera issues a challenge against Kazuchika Okada for next week

Roderick Strong, RUSH, The Grizzled Young Veterans, & The Beast Mortos beat FTR, Hook, & The Outrunners

– Nigel McGuiness says The American Coward Bryan Danielson has failed to answer his challenge and calls him a pathetic clam digger hiding behind a fake injury, and says that Bryan fears him

Tony Schiavone interrupts and says that Nigel’s claims are ridiculous and that if Danielson was cleared to wrestle, he will wrestle him. Schiavone says Danielson is not afraid of Nigel and that Danielson is one of the best he has ever seen behind the Commentary Desk

Nigel gets upset and tells Schiavone to go back to the Commentary Table and shut his mouth

Nigel says that ever since he was forced to retire he has told anyone who would listen that he was as good as Danielson, but nobody listened to or believed him, and the only person who knows the truth is Bryan which is why Byran refuses to accept his challenge

Nigel declares that even if Danielson does not show up at AEW Grand Slam he will be vindicated and if there is a God in heaven it will happen, but if there is not then may the Devil hear his prayer

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

