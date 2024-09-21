WWE-Peacock deal update, Eddie Kingston on success after years of hardwork

– According to PWInsider, the WWE–Peacock deal expires in February 2026.

The expectation within those spoken to is as NXT and WWE Raw migrate elsewhere, the archives of those stories will leave Peacock.

– Eddie Kingston on his success in AEW/ROH/NJPW after 2 decades of hardwork:

“Not money, not fame and no selfishness just live and passion is the reasons why I kept at it. I may have done wrong before and will again I am not perfect. But I never went into business for myself or was selfish. I do everything with passion and the way I feel is right. Respect is earned not manipulated. So many will never be respected by the one’s that know.”

(Via Instagram)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

