Update on AEW’s TV deal, Lita’s suggestion for wrestling titles, Hart/Slaughter (photo)

– Andrew Zarian on Matt Men Pod Just Now revealed. AEW PPVs will be on MAX starting January 2025. WBD could do it sooner, but they’re planning on January. They won’t likely have exclusivity on the PPVs, as they will be available elsewhere with traditional methods.

– Lita (via Comic-Con Northern Ireland) says she wants to see titles eventually lose the men and women labels and be available for anyone to win.

HAMILTON ONT CNIt’s Saturday & Time To Join The ⁦@_SgtSlaughter⁩ CobraClutch ClubCome Earn My “Prestigious” Challenge CoinLike The Best There Is, The Best There Was & The Best There EVER Will Be Did@Hamiltoncomic⁩ Convention CentreBe There & That’s An Order‼️ pic.twitter.com/dKLudUeNUy — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 21, 2024

