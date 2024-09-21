Update on AEW’s TV deal, Lita’s suggestion for wrestling titles, Hart/Slaughter (photo)

– Andrew Zarian on Matt Men Pod Just Now revealed. AEW PPVs will be on MAX starting January 2025. WBD could do it sooner, but they’re planning on January. They won’t likely have exclusivity on the PPVs, as they will be available elsewhere with traditional methods.

Lita (via Comic-Con Northern Ireland) says she wants to see titles eventually lose the men and women labels and be available for anyone to win.

– Two legends…

