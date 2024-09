NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Friday, September 20, 2024

The Complete Results from Alan Jay Arena:

Je ‘ Von Evans defeats Anthony Luke

OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

Tatum Paxley defeats Wendy Choo via DQ

Tavion Heights defeats Eddy Thorpe

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Dani Palmer defeat Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors / Laney Reid

Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Tyra Mae Steel and Darrian Gobourne

Lexis King defeats Drake Morreaux

Jaida Parker / Lola Vice / Guilia defeat Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Roxanne Perez

Main Event: NXT Champion Ethan Page defeats Riley Osborne

Thanks to @WerleyBri in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

