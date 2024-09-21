Jeff Jarrett and Leila Grey notes

– Leila Grey has formally declared her intention to join the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Dojo in California.

My new home ❤️ #NJPWAcademy Grateful to be starting this new journey at the New Japan dojo. I’m ready to soak up all the knowledge. This will be TOUGH. Bring it on. We got work to do! LFG!✊#NJPW pic.twitter.com/QOXld9EI3X — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) September 20, 2024

– Jeff Jarrett thinks we won’t see WWE or AEW at the Las Vegas Sphere anytime soon:

“When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment] on what do you have to charge, and I know you’re not gonna get it back on the live event, it’s just I would say impossible. To run a show in the sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”

