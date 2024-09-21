Jeff Jarrett and Leila Grey notes

Sep 21, 2024

– Leila Grey has formally declared her intention to join the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Dojo in California.

– Jeff Jarrett thinks we won’t see WWE or AEW at the Las Vegas Sphere anytime soon:

“When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment] on what do you have to charge, and I know you’re not gonna get it back on the live event, it’s just I would say impossible. To run a show in the sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”

