WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week (9/27/24)

The lineup for the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

On the September 20 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network prime time blue brand program, two big bouts were made official for next week’s show.

Announced for the 9/27 show emanating from Oklahoma City, OK. is Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes VI, as well as Naomi vs. Bayley to determine who will challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Join us here every Friday for WWE SmackDown results.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

